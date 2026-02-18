Anantapur sheds drought legacy as irrigation projects bring water abundance

ANANTAPUR: After battling decades of drought, the erstwhile united Anantapur district is witnessing prosperity with bountiful of water.

Once synonymous with water scarcity, the region comprising Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, is now brimming with water inflows from the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, aided by major irrigation projects.

The Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project and the High Level Main Canal (HLMC) have played a pivotal role in enhancing water storage levels in reservoirs, canals and tanks in the two districts.

Over the past eight months, the canal system has delivered 107.557 TMC of water, with current storage in reservoirs, tanks and groundwater sources standing at 63.667 TMC.

Rainfall has also been near normal this season. Anantapur district had recorded 456.4 mm against the normal rainfall of 462.7 mm, while Sri Sathya Sai received 503.9 mm against its 529.2 mm average.

Together, the two districts received an estimated 323 TMC of rainwater, and of which nearly 39 TMC percolated into the ground, strengthening groundwater reserves, which are now put at 33.010 TMC.