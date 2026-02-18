AP government approves 50-bed Ayush hospital in Tekkali

SRIKAKULAM: In a bid to provide traditional and holistic treatments including Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, the government of Andhra Pradesh gave nod for the construction of a 50-bedded Ayush hospital in Tekkali.

Ayush’s director K Dinesh Kumar issued administrative sanctions to set up the Ayush hospital with modern infrastructure as per the IPHS and NAM guidelines, with an estimated cost of `15 crore.

He also sanctioned Rs 2 crore to start the works from this financial year. Therefore, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) will carry out this project soon in accordance with National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

Tekkali is one of the core centres for health and education in the Uddanam region. Therefore, the government of Andhra Pradesh is always giving top priority for the development of Tekkali since the party’s commencement. TDP founder president NT Ramarao, who won from the Tekkali assembly segment in 1994, sanctioned an area hospital to this region.

Now, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu is representing the assembly segment since 2014. Therefore, the TDP-led NDA coalition government has upgraded the area hospital into a district hospital along with new buildings.

Speaking to TNIE, minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said, “The TDP-led NDA coalition government is committed to the holistic healthcare of the people. We have been strengthening healthcare through Central Support.’’.