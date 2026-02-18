AP HC flags unavailability of bone marrow transplantation in government hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed surprise and concern over the unavailability of bone marrow transplantation (BMT) facilities in government hospitals and medical colleges across the State.

Recently, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by G Venkata Sai Kumar from Penugolusu village in NTR district.

The petitioner highlighted that this highly expensive treatment for serious blood-related disorders, such as certain cancers and thalassaemia, is not available in any public healthcare institutions in AP.

The court noted that several other states provide free or subsidised bone marrow transplants in government facilities, while AP lacks such infrastructure entirely in the public sector. It questioned the state government on why this critical service remains absent despite the need.

Under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme (formerly Aarogyasri), the government currently reimburses up to `11 lakh for bone marrow transplant procedures performed in private hospitals. The bench observed that this amount appears insufficient given the costs involved and indicated that an hike may be necessary.

The High Court directed the state government to explain the steps being taken to introduce bone marrow transplantation services in government hospitals and medical colleges.

It ordered the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, and other relevant officials, to file a detailed affidavit with full particulars on the matter. The next hearing in the case has been adjourned to the coming month.