AP IT minister Lokesh unveils plan to revamp schools

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that Government Order 117, brought in by the previous government between 2019 and 2024, pushed poor children away from government schools. He stated that after coming to power, the present government fulfilled its election promise by revoking GO 117.

He said that even after the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme by the previous government, the situation led to the closure of 233 schools.

While answering a question raised by Palasa MLA Gouthu Sirisha in the Assembly on Tuesday, Lokesh announced the expansion of the ‘One Class - One Teacher’ policy. While only about 3% of schools earlier had the system, the government plans to extend it to nearly 33% of schools to improve learning standards and examination results.

He also outlined key infrastructure priorities including leak-proof buildings, painting and play courts, benches, toilets and safe drinking water facilities. The government aims to bring all public schools to at least three-to-four-star quality standards.

Regarding funding, Lokesh said Rs 200 crore is available in School Management Committee accounts and an additional Rs 800 crore has been allocated in the budget, taking the total planned spending on government schools next year to around Rs 1,000 crore. The funds will be used to complete pending works and construct classrooms where required.

Stating that the rankings are being given to government schools, Lokesh informed the House that no schools from the State got the 5-star rating. The goal of the government is to bring all government schools to 3- and 4-star ratings.

Asserting that the responsibility to complete pending works lies with the government, Lokesh stated that steps will be taken to clear pending bills related to works carried out between 2014 and 2019.