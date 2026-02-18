Bill Gates hails CM Naidu; calls AP’s AI growth exciting

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him a warm welcome during his visit to the State Capital of Amaravati, Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates said that it’s exciting to witness AP’s growth being accelerated through AI, technology, and innovations across sectors.

After the post made by Bill Gates on ‘X’ on Tuesday, leaders of the TDP observed that the appreciation expressed by Microsoft founder and Gates Foundation Chair Bill Gates for CM Naidu’s technology-driven governance has been described as a matter of pride for AP.

Gates’ visit to the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre at the State Secretariat, where he closely observed the functioning of the real-time public service delivery model, was seen as a significant recognition of Naidu’s long-standing administrative vision.

His keen interest in the governance framework explained by the Chief Minister, underlined the growing international attention to AP’s digital governance initiatives.