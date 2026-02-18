Cold weather hits Nellore Vannamei shrimp farmers

NELLORE: Coastal shrimp farmers in Nellore district are facing losses as an unseasonal cold snap grips the region. Experts warn that sharp temperature fluctuations and thick early-morning fog are placing Vannamei (Litopenaeus vannamei) shrimp under severe stress.

“In my nine-acre pond, shrimp growth has been affected for the last month due to low temperatures. We are spending more on feed and aeration, but the fear of disease persists,” said K Ranga Reddy, a farmer from Indukurupeta mandal.

Vannamei shrimp farming spans nearly 20,000 hectares in Nellore and supports around 30,000 farmers. Many report sluggish growth, weakened shrimp, and sudden mortalities. Another farmer, K Suresh, said, “Scientists visit occasionally and hold awareness meets only in name. When we are generating huge revenue for state, farmers need consistent technical guidance, not token visits.”

In view of these risks, officials are urging farmers against stocking shrimp seed between November and February unless unavoidable. Dr T Neeraja, Professor and Head of the Aquatic Animal Health Department at the Fisheries College, Muthukur, has been advising farmers on seasonal best practices.

“Vannamei farming gives good returns only when stocking is done in the right season. The ideal window is from mid-February to mid-April, when temperatures support better metabolism, lower disease risk, and efficient feed conversion. Winter stocking invites avoidable losses,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Nellore’s shrimp farmers remain resilient. Many believe that with correct seasonal planning, biosecurity, and technical support, Vannamei culture will continue to be a major economic driver for the region.