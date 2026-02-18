Digi network key to India’s AI future: Communications minister Chandrasekhar
VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, has underlined that digital connectivity forms the foundation for building an AI-driven India.
Addressing the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, he noted broadband users have surged from 60 million in 2014 to over one billion by 2025, a milestone that reflects India’s rapid digital transformation.
Pemmasani highlighted that 1.2 billion-plus users are generating vast amounts of data, which is becoming a base for AI innovation. He explained that predictive maintenance, real-time spectrum optimisation, and AI-powered tower management are already enhancing service quality across the nation. The government’s vision, he said, is to connect every village and prepare every citizen for the AI era.
He pointed to the expansion of 5G services, fiberization of more than 70 per cent of telecom towers, and the BharatNet project as critical infrastructure pillars. With tele-density crossing 85 per cent and average monthly data usage per person reaching 24 GB, India is well-positioned to meet AI demands. Over 4.2 million kilometres of fibre have been laid, ensuring high-speed, low-latency networks with edge computing capabilities.
Pemmasani emphasised growing strength of India’s data centres, which are expanding at 20 percent annually. He cited Google’s proposed AI data centre in Vizag as evidence of international confidence in India’s digital ecosystem. Affordable data prices have brought technology within reach of millions, while regional language AI services are ensuring inclusivity.
On the regulatory front, he noted that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, the Digital Intelligence Platform, and the ASTR tool have helped curb fake SIM cards and large-scale fraud. India now ranks third globally in AI competitiveness, driven by initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and semiconductor investments.
Pemmasani said India’s journey will not stop at Digital India. The country is rapidly advancing toward an Intelligent India, where AI and digital infrastructure together will shape the nation’s future.