Digi network key to India’s AI future: Communications minister Chandrasekhar

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, has underlined that digital connectivity forms the foundation for building an AI-driven India.

Addressing the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, he noted broadband users have surged from 60 million in 2014 to over one billion by 2025, a milestone that reflects India’s rapid digital transformation.

Pemmasani highlighted that 1.2 billion-plus users are generating vast amounts of data, which is becoming a base for AI innovation. He explained that predictive maintenance, real-time spectrum optimisation, and AI-powered tower management are already enhancing service quality across the nation. The government’s vision, he said, is to connect every village and prepare every citizen for the AI era.

He pointed to the expansion of 5G services, fiberization of more than 70 per cent of telecom towers, and the BharatNet project as critical infrastructure pillars. With tele-density crossing 85 per cent and average monthly data usage per person reaching 24 GB, India is well-positioned to meet AI demands. Over 4.2 million kilometres of fibre have been laid, ensuring high-speed, low-latency networks with edge computing capabilities.