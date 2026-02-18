Forest dept launches HANUMAN initiative to tackle human-wildlife conflict

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department is set to launch a new initiative, HANUMAN (Healing And Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid & Nursing of Wildlife), to address the growing challenge of human–wild animal conflicts across the state.

As part of preparations, Rapid Response Teams have been formed in vulnerable areas. Officials identified Tirupati, Panapakam, Bhakarapet, Srikalahasti, Madanapalli and Rajampet ranges in the Tirupati Circle as particularly prone to conflicts.

One Rapid Response Team has been constituted in each range, headed by the Forest Range Officer and supported by a Section Officer, Beat Officer, veterinary assistant and protection watchers. To strengthen their capabilities, the department organised a one-day training programme in Tirupati on Tuesday. Sessions covered leopard and elephant conflict management, rapid response mechanisms, tranquilisation protocols, public management during emergencies, community awareness and snake rescue operations.