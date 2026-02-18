Forest dept launches HANUMAN initiative to tackle human-wildlife conflict

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department is set to launch a new initiative, HANUMAN (Healing And Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid & Nursing of Wildlife), to address the growing challenge of human–wild animal conflicts across the state.
As part of preparations, Rapid Response Teams have been formed in vulnerable areas. Officials identified Tirupati, Panapakam, Bhakarapet, Srikalahasti, Madanapalli and Rajampet ranges in the Tirupati Circle as particularly prone to conflicts.
One Rapid Response Team has been constituted in each range, headed by the Forest Range Officer and supported by a Section Officer, Beat Officer, veterinary assistant and protection watchers. To strengthen their capabilities, the department organised a one-day training programme in Tirupati on Tuesday. Sessions covered leopard and elephant conflict management, rapid response mechanisms, tranquilisation protocols, public management during emergencies, community awareness and snake rescue operations.
Each team will be equipped with a vehicle, rescue gear and wireless sets. Two wildlife ambulances will be stationed at Tirupati and Rajampet to support rescue and emergency response. Wildlife Veterinarian Arun Kumar explained the use of tranquilisation tools and other rescue equipment, conducting a live demonstration. Conservation Biologist KLN Murthy provided guidance on identifying snake species and safe rescue methods.
Conservator of Forests C Selvam reviewed the programme, emphasising preparedness, coordination and community awareness to minimise conflicts. District Forest Officer Saibaba, along with range officers from Tirupati and Panapakam, also addressed participants, highlighting precautions and effective response strategies.
Range officers, staff and protection watchers from Annamayya and Tirupati divisions took part in the training. Officials said the HANUMAN initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring the safety of both people and wildlife through timely intervention, scientific management and community engagement.