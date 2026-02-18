Lokesh exhorts AIIMS graduates to always uphold trust & empathy

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that AIIMS stands on the pillars of teaching, research, and patient care, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh urged graduates to uphold a trust of people.
He reminded them that doctors occupy a unique moral space in society and advised them not to ‘outsource empathy,’ stressing that compassion must remain central to medical practice even in an era of rapid technological advancement.
Participating in the second convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Lokesh congratulated the graduating doctors and described the convocation as not merely a ceremonial event but a moment of responsibility and commitment.
He highlighted the remarkable growth of the institute since its establishment in 2015 — from a modest beginning to a comprehensive tertiary care institution with nearly 650 functional beds, over 1,300 students, and advanced services including open-heart surgeries, kidney transplants, robotic knee replacements, advanced oncology care, and cath lab facilities.
He noted that more than 45 lakh laboratory and diagnostic services have been delivered, reflecting the institute’s expanding role in providing quality healthcare.
Referring to the exemplary service rendered by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, he encouraged the graduates to carry forward the spirit of dedication, integrity, and ethical responsibility in their professional journeys.
In her keynote address, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel described the convocation as a defining moment in the lives of young medical professionals, emphasising that while formal education concludes, learning in medicine must remain lifelong.
She underscored that doctors carry the trust and aspirations of society and must combine clinical excellence with empathy and ethical practice.
She highlighted the transformative strides made in India’s healthcare sector towards universal health coverage, expansion of medical education, and strengthening of primary healthcare through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. She also referred to flagship initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat in reducing financial barriers to treatment. Encouraging graduates to embrace integrative healthcare and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, she urged them to become future-ready clinicians while prioritising their physical and mental well-being.
Anupriya Patel congratulated the institute for the successful organisation of the convocation ceremony and appreciated its patient-centric initiative of launching early morning antenatal services to improve access for pregnant women.
Prof. Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director and CEO, presented the institute’s project report, outlining the rapid progress achieved in academics, patient care, infrastructure expansion, research, and super-specialty services. He congratulated the graduating cohort comprising 49 MBBS students, five postgraduate students, and four PDCC graduates for successfully completing their rigorous training.
He advised the graduates to uphold the highest standards of clinical excellence with humility, integrity, and compassion. He emphasised the importance of effective communication in medical practice and urged young doctors to cultivate empathy — not merely sympathy — in their interactions with patients.
He noted that compassionate communication and respectful engagement with patients and their families are vital in building trust and can significantly reduce instances of violence against healthcare professionals.