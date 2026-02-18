Lokesh exhorts AIIMS graduates to always uphold trust & empathy

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that AIIMS stands on the pillars of teaching, research, and patient care, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh urged graduates to uphold a trust of people.

He reminded them that doctors occupy a unique moral space in society and advised them not to ‘outsource empathy,’ stressing that compassion must remain central to medical practice even in an era of rapid technological advancement.

Participating in the second convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Lokesh congratulated the graduating doctors and described the convocation as not merely a ceremonial event but a moment of responsibility and commitment.

He highlighted the remarkable growth of the institute since its establishment in 2015 — from a modest beginning to a comprehensive tertiary care institution with nearly 650 functional beds, over 1,300 students, and advanced services including open-heart surgeries, kidney transplants, robotic knee replacements, advanced oncology care, and cath lab facilities.

He noted that more than 45 lakh laboratory and diagnostic services have been delivered, reflecting the institute’s expanding role in providing quality healthcare.

Referring to the exemplary service rendered by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, he encouraged the graduates to carry forward the spirit of dedication, integrity, and ethical responsibility in their professional journeys.

In her keynote address, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel described the convocation as a defining moment in the lives of young medical professionals, emphasising that while formal education concludes, learning in medicine must remain lifelong.

She underscored that doctors carry the trust and aspirations of society and must combine clinical excellence with empathy and ethical practice.