Missing seven-year-old girl found murdered in AP's Madanapalle

TIRUPATI: A seven-year-old girl who went missing in Madanapalle of Annamayya district was found murdered on Tuesday, sparking widespread shock and anger among residents.

S Rishika Priya, daughter of handloom worker Gopinath, went missing at Neerugattuvaripalli around 4.30 pm on Monday.

Her family lodged a complaint soon after, prompting police to launch a search operation under the supervision of DSP Mahendra. CI Mohammed Rafi and his team examined the CCTV footage in the area, and identified one Kulavardhan as the accused. He allegedly murdered the girl, and concealed her body in a drum.

According to the police, the accused behaved inappropriately with several women in the locality earlier.

The incident triggered tension in Madanapalle. Demanding stringent action against the accused, locals staged a sit-in on the National Highway, bringing vehicular traffic to a grinding halt for several hours. They withdrew the protest following an assurance given by the district SP K Dheeraj that the accused would be brought to book.

Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha expressed deep anguish over the incident. The MLA, who is attending the Budget Session of the Assembly, said he spoke to the victim’s parents over the phone, and assured them of full support from the government.

The MLA said he had taken the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking justice.