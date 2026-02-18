No favouritism towards Indapur Dairy: BR Naidu

TIRUMALA: In response to sharp criticism over ghee purchases before 2024, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has introduced sweeping reforms said TTD Chairman Central Administrative Tribunal.

According to an internal communication, the new measures cover every stage of procurement - from purchase policy and laboratory testing to transport, storage, and usage - to ensure transparency and safeguard sanctity of the famed Srivari Laddu prasadam.

The procurement radius has been reduced from 1,500 km to 800 km to maintain quality, while GPS systems have been mandated for transport tankers. A new MRL scoreboard system has been introduced to evaluate dairy processors, and compliance with FSSR norms, ISO milk fat purity standards, and IS sensory parameters has been made more stringent.

Between 2024 and 2025, TTD procured 6.5 million kilograms of ghee via seven tender phases. Seven dairies participated, with Nandini (KMF) securing four tenders and supplying 62 per cent of the total requirement, Mother Dairy and Indapur Dairy winning two tenders each, and Sangam Dairy one. Premier Agri, Kolhapur (Gokul), and Govind Milk did not secure any tenders. Addressing allegations, TTD clarified that Nandini was not excluded, Indapur did not receive a lion’s share, and pricing was fixed by NDDB experts based on national wholesale benchmarks, not by TTD officials.

Officials stressed that suppliers passed FSSAI and NDDB checks, reaffirming that the Trust Board remains committed to procuring pure ghee.