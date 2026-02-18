Over 22.8 lakh house sites sanctioned in AP: State revenue minister Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned 22,80,358 house sites to eligible poor families across Andhra Pradesh during the period 2019-2024, of which NTR district recorded the highest number with 1,60,073, followed by Kakinada district with 1,56,114 and Guntur district with 1,45,476.

During the Question Hour, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday while replying to questions raised by MLCs Devasani Chinna Govinda Reddy, Thota Trimurthulu and Ponnapureddy Rama Subba Reddy.

Placing district-wise details before the House, the Minister said that apart from the top three districts, a substantial number of house sites were sanctioned in Visakhapatnam (1,42,260), East Godavari (1,30,218), Krishna (1,13,187), Palnadu (1,08,215), Tirupati (1,06,715) and SPSR Nellore (1,06,042). Newly formed and tribal districts were also covered under the programme, including Alluri Sitharama Raju (15,897) and Parvathipuram Manyam (19,172).

The Minister informed that from June 2025 to January 31, 2026, the government received 4,01,876 applications for house sites. Of these, 1,03,494 applications were approved.