President Murmu to attend IFR 2026 today; foreign navies to take part in event

VISAKHAPATNAM: Droupadi Murmu, President of India, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to attend the International Fleet Review 2026 (IFR) being hosted by the Indian Navy.

She was received at INS Dega by S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister, and senior officials. Later in the evening, the President hosted a Presidential Banquet for chiefs and representatives of friendly foreign navies, formally marking the commencement of the Fleet Review.

On Wednesday, in her capacity as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President will review the naval fleet off the Visakhapatnam coast.

The waters off Visakhapatnam and the shores along Rama Krishna Beach witnessed extensive activity on Tuesday as the Indian Navy conducted final full-scale rehearsals for the International Fleet Review (IFR) and the International City Parade, part of MILAN 2026.

At sea, participating warships carried out coordinated formation manoeuvres as part of preparations for the Fleet Review scheduled for February 18. Among the prominent vessels were INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, and the sail training ship INS Tarangini.

Submarines, along with naval aircraft and helicopters, rehearsed operational sequences over the Bay of Bengal, reflecting the three-dimensional nature of naval operations.

Along the beach front stretch from The Park Hotel to the Coastal Battery, rehearsals for the International City Parade drew residents and visitors. Marching contingents from the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Sea Cadet Corps practised in coordination for the February 19 event.

Bands from the services and educational institutions, including the Korukonda Sainik School Band, performed.