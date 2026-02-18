Rs 1.5 power tariff for 5.21 lakh aqua farmers in AP, says Energy Minister Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government is firmly committed to the welfare and sustained growth of aqua farmers, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said in the Assembly.

Replying to a question raised by Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on uniform electricity subsidy for aqua farmers, the Minister said the government is effectively implementing power subsidy for aquaculture activities.

As per Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) norms, the tariff for aquaculture is Rs 3.85 per unit. However, the government is bearing a subsidy of Rs 2.35 per unit and supplying power at just Rs 1.5 per unit.

He said the existing Zone and Non-Zone system is being followed and beneficiary identification has been carried out by the Fisheries Department without discrepancies.

The present government has removed the earlier 10-acre limit under the aquaculture zone policy and expanded benefits. Compared to the previous regime, 50,000 additional aquaculture electricity connections have been sanctioned. At present, 5.21 lakh aqua farmers are benefiting from the subsidised tariff.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Ravi Kumar said the coalition will continue to support aqua farmers.