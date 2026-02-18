Rs 150 crore for Dowleswaram Barrage gates

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 150.09 crore for replacing gates at the Dowleswaram Barrage, informed Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu to the House during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly on Tuesday, stressing its importance for safeguarding irrigation and drinking water supply across the Godavari Delta.

Responding to a query during the Question Hour in the Assembly, the minister said the barrage is crucial for irrigation across 10.13 lakh acres in East and West Godavari districts, while also meeting drinking and industrial water needs.

He recalled that in 2014, the then TDP government had replaced 58 gates at a cost of Rs 31.77 crore, and noted that after the coalition government assumed office in 2024, funds were sanctioned to replace the remaining 117 gates.

He criticised the YSRCP government for ignoring warnings from the Central Water Commission (SWC) between 2019 and 2024 about the barrage’s safety.

Rama Naidu added that tenders for the Cotton Barrage gate replacement were invited in January this year.

The minister has assured that stop-log gates would be used to maintain the water supply during phased works, preventing disruption to irrigation.

He further said Rs 13.4 crore has been allocated for a comprehensive DPR and LiDAR survey to address flood management, canal repairs, and gate maintenance.

Responding to concerns about water shortages in certain areas, he said 2,200 cusecs have been released to the Eastern Delta, 1,500 cusecs to the Central Delta, and 4,100 cusecs to the Western Delta to meet irrigation demands of the farmers.