Rs 194 crore allotted for 100 new PHCs: AP Health Minister Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a major expansion of health care infrastructure across the state. Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav, addressing the Legislative Council on Tuesday, outlined several initiatives aimed at strengthening primary medical services, particularly in rural areas.

The Minister revealed that Rs 194 crore has been allocated for the construction of 100 new Primary Health Centre (PHC) buildings.

At present, Andhra Pradesh has 1,144 PHCs, most with their own buildings. Construction of the new centres is underway at different stages. In addition, 976 PHC buildings have undergone complete repairs to improve facilities.

Highlighting the government’s focus on preventive health care, the Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced the ‘Sanjeevani’ programme, which is based on individual electronic health records.

Water theft

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has directed the district collectors of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai to take immediate steps to curb water theft in the region. He instructed them to deploy police forces, if necessary, to ensure that tanks in the Dharmavaram constituency are properly filled through the PABR Right Canal.