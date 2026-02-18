Tirupati RSASTF to confiscate assets of smugglers under Forest Act

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) in Tirupati has initiated steps to invoke Section 60 of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Act, 1967 to seize movable and immovable assets of habitual red sanders smugglers across the country.

The task force is particularly focusing on curbing the activities of international smuggling syndicates that illegally transport red sanders logs through Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and even up to Delhi under the licit trade.

In the first phase, the task force has targeted the assets of a key kingpin from Tamil Nadu who is involved in multiple red sanders smuggling cases.

Under the direction of Task Force Superintendent of Police (SP) P Srinivas, officials are working to legally attach and seize properties acquired through smuggling activities. The move is aimed at effectively controlling red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests.

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Act, 1967, which has been in force for over five decades, is the principal legislation governing the protection, conservation, regulation and management of forests and forest produce in the state.

Section 60 of the Act provides provisions to prevent forest offences such as illegal felling, transportation and smuggling of red sanders, timber and other forest produce.

On lines similar to the powers exercised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Section 60 enables authorities to seize the assets of habitual offenders involved in red sanders smuggling.