Traffic woes mounts due to encroachments in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The long-pending issue of road widening in Rajamahendravaram has resurfaced as a major concern ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

Despite proposals to fully expand 22 key arterial roads connected to the Pushkara Ghats, the plans remain confined to paper, with encroachments continuing unchecked across the city. Traffic woes are mounting due to increasing vehicles and encroachments.

The stretch from Jenda Panja Road to the Pushkara Ghat exemplifies the grim reality. During the Shivaratri Pushkara trial run, traffic congestion emerged as the most serious bottleneck, exposing the administration’s lack of preparedness.

Not a single road has so far been cleared of encroachments, raising fears of chaos during the mega religious event. On Shivaratri day, the city resembled a traffic labyrinth, with severe congestion paralysing movement. Even enforcement agencies were rendered helpless.

Acknowledging the situation, Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena stated that encroachments would be removed under a comprehensive action plan. However, similar assurances in the past have failed to translate into action.

Political interference continues to be a major obstacle. Last year, the municipal corporation launched a special drive to remove encroachments on footpaths and canals as part of road and drainage expansion. The initiative was soon stalled due to pressure from political leaders citing vote-bank considerations.

Encroachments have also swallowed the city’s drainage network. While Rajamahendravaram spans 44.5 sq km and has about 630 km of major drains and 120 km of minor canals, many of these are no longer visible, having been occupied by shops and commercial structures.

Alarmingly, roads leading to the Pushkara Ghat and surrounding lanes remain barely 20 feet wide causing hardships to the commuters.