YSRCP disrupts AP Council over Tirupati laddu ghee issue; House adjourned twice amid chaos

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council plunged into chaos on Tuesday as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members disrupted proceedings within minutes of the House assembling, forcing repeated adjournments over allegations linking Heritage company to ghee supplied for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddus.

Continuous sloganeering, placards, and a march to the Chairman’s podium by opposition MLCs brought Question Hour to a halt and stalled legislative business.

Soon after the session began, YSRCP MLCs Sipai Subramanyam and KRJ Bharat moved an adjournment motion alleging that ghee supplied to TTD was procured from Heritage in the name of an Indapur Dairy.

The Council Chairman rejected the motion and proceeded with Question Hour. Defying the ruling, YSRCP members rushed to the Chairman’s podium holding placards and raised slogans demanding an immediate discussion. As the disorder continued, the Chairman adjourned the House for one hour.

When the Council reconvened, YSRCP members again continued sloganeering and disrupted proceedings. Within 10-15 minutes, the House was adjourned once more as normal business could not be taken up. Reacting to the disruption, Housing Minister Kollusu Partha Sarathi accused the YSRCP of attempting to divert public attention from its failures. He termed the protest a ‘staged drama’ and questioned the relevance of dragging Heritage Foods into the Council’s proceedings. “What is the relevance of Heritage to today’s House business? How have people suffered because of Heritage?” he asked.