Andhra Pradesh's Vontimitta temple fete from March 27

KADAPA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is expediting preparations for the annual Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, scheduled from March 27 to April 5.

Rituals will begin with Ankurarpanam on March 26, followed by Dwajarohanam on March 27 and the grand Sri Sitarama Kalyanam on April 1.

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam reviewed arrangements with officials, inspecting temporary kitchens, storage sheds, and annadanam facilities. He directed that food counters, seating, and water supply be completed on time, while temple and yagashala renovations be expedited. At the Kalyana Mandapam, officials examined prasadam counters, entry and exit points, and accommodation facilities.

The forest department was asked to enhance greenery and plant saplings along the temple road. Special focus is being placed on VIP accommodation, kitchens, and water systems. Pilgrim amenities such as queue lines, shelters, signage, drinking water, and medical services including ambulances and first-aid centres will be arranged. Security and parking will be coordinated with police, while LED screens will broadcast vahana sevas.

Cultural programmes, bhajans, and kavi sammelanams will be organised under the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad.

Publicity campaigns will be conducted through pamphlets, social media, and mobile rathams. Devotional books featuring kirtanas by Vavikolanu Subbarao will be distributed.

Senior officials from engineering, electrical, health, vigilance, and PR departments joined the review, with the JEO stressing timely completion of the works.