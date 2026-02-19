AP Assembly clears seven bills as part of admininstrative reforms

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday approved as many as seven bills. While two bills each were from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Endowments Departments, one bill each was from the Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj and Energy departments.

The seven bills passed were the AP Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the AP Electricity Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the AP Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the AP Charitable And Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims at enhancing transparency in the levy of Vacant Land Tax (VLT).

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the energy bill seeks to rectify legal and procedural lacunae in earlier amendments, and align provisions with the Electricity Act, 2003. On behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Tourism Minister K Durgesh introduced the AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The amendment aligns the State law with changes made by the Union government to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, enabling four qualifying dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 - for inclusion of newly eligible voters in electoral rolls.

Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the primary objective of the AP Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is to bring AYUSH institutions under statutory registration.