AP MLAs hail budget for laying emphasis on sectoral growth

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly continued its budget discussions for the second day in the ongoing session. Legislators expressed their views, broadly welcoming the coalition government’s fiscal approach, while raising constituency-specific demands. Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru praised the government’s initiative of dividing the State into zones to spur sectoral growth. He welcomed allocations for agriculture and irrigation, called for degree colleges in every mandal, and urged completion of pending drinking water projects. He described the budget as one that instills confidence among the people.
Kurupam MLA Tooduku Jagadeeswari said the budget was designed to transform millions of lives, and steer the debt-ridden State back onto the path of progress. She commended the government for charting a course toward development despite financial challenges.
Vijayawada West MLA YS Chowdary emphasised that the coalition government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the State, has been working toward the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
He highlighted support for farmers, stressed revenue generation through corporations, mining, and non-governmental avenues, and urged adoption of best practices from other States to reduce revenue deficit.
Kadapa MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy noted that the budget ensures welfare and development benefits reach all sections. She criticised past policies for pushing the State into crisis, and praised allocations for school education and horticulture development in Rayalaseema.
Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao said the budget sets the State on a progressive path, contrasting it with the “destructive governance” of the previous regime. He commended measures to reschedule debts and prioritise welfare and development.
Tadepalligudem MLA Bolisetti Srinivas pointed out that the Rs 3,32,205 crore budget was framed with foresight and fiscal discipline. He assured farmers of payments within 24 hours for their produce, and credited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for strengthening Panchayat Raj institutions. He also criticised the previous government’s policies.