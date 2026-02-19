AP MLAs hail budget for laying emphasis on sectoral growth

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly continued its budget discussions for the second day in the ongoing session. Legislators expressed their views, broadly welcoming the coalition government’s fiscal approach, while raising constituency-specific demands. Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru praised the government’s initiative of dividing the State into zones to spur sectoral growth. He welcomed allocations for agriculture and irrigation, called for degree colleges in every mandal, and urged completion of pending drinking water projects. He described the budget as one that instills confidence among the people.

Kurupam MLA Tooduku Jagadeeswari said the budget was designed to transform millions of lives, and steer the debt-ridden State back onto the path of progress. She commended the government for charting a course toward development despite financial challenges.

Vijayawada West MLA YS Chowdary emphasised that the coalition government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the State, has been working toward the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.