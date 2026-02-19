APCRDA allots 151 returnable plots to ryots of Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted an e-lottery at its Project Office in Rayapudi for the allotment of returnable residential and commercial plots to eligible farmers of Amaravati.

As part of the scheduled e-lottery, a total of 151 returnable plots including 80 residential and 71 commercial plots were allotted to 77 eligible farmers from various capital city villages.

Out of the total allotments, 53 plots were allotted under the Dry category benefiting 35 farmers, comprising 31 residential and 22 commercial plots. Under the Jareebu category, 98 plots were allotted to 42 farmers, including 49 residential and 49 commercial plots. The allotments covered villages such as Undavalli, Penumaka, Lingayapalem, Uddandarayanipalem, Rayapudi, Venkatapalem and Mandadam.

Special Grade Deputy Collector (Capital City), APCRDA, Vasantharayudu, advised allottees to complete the registration process at the earliest. He informed that GIS personnel and village surveyors have been deployed to assist farmers in identifying the exact geographical location and boundaries of their allotted plots.