AP's Prakasam district commences preparation of electoral rolls; sets March 9 as deadline

ONGOLE: District authorities have begun preparing rural village panchayat voter lists following state government directions to complete the process by March 9, 2026. Officials of the district Panchayat Raj department collected Assembly constituency-wise voter lists updated up to January 1, 2026, from the district collectorate election wing on Tuesday.

They will forward the lists to concerned officers to prepare separate ward-wise and gram panchayat-wise voter lists within a short time. According to updated Assembly constituency-wise photo electoral roll statistics up to January 1, 2026, the combined Prakasam district earlier had 1,046 village panchayats.

In February 2021, the government issued election notifications for all 1,046 gram panchayats of combined district. After authorities stalled elections in 28 panchayats due to court cases, they finally conducted polls in 1,018 panchayats.

After the recent district reorganisation process, Prakasam district now has 519 gram panchayats, while the newly established Markapuram district has 406 gram panchayats.

As per the statistics, Kanigiri Assembly constituency has 2,42,031 voters, Giddalur 2,41,738, Kondapi 2,40,324, Ongole 2,40,035, Darsi 2,27,560, Markapuram 2,15,160, Santhanuthalapadu 2,14,309, and Yerragondapalem 2,07,620.

District Panchayat Raj Officer and in-charge District Panchayat Raj Officer of Markapuram district M. Venkateswara Rao said “Be very cautious in the preparation of errorless Gram Panchayat ward wise and village wise photo electoral rolls of each panchayat of the district. You should all complete this process by March 9, 2026 without fail and by that date, you should make ready, accurate, mistakes free and transparent Photo Electoral Rolls.”