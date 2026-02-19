Coconut farmers to get Rs 32,500 per hectare under R&R scheme in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Drainage problems and crop losses in the twin Godavari districts came up for discussion in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, following a question raised by Rajolu MLA Deva Varaprasad.

He highlighted that poor drainage systems had led to flooding of nearly 6,000 acres during the past and current kharif seasons, causing severe losses to farmers. He urged the government to provide immediate compensation.

Varaprasad further pointed out that rising sea levels, land subsidence, and increased salinity in drainage water had damaged over one lakh acres of coconut plantations, with thousands of trees drying up.

He requested that the issue be recognized as a natural calamity and that a special relief package be announced, citing ongoing technical committee reports and LIDAR surveys.

Responding, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu acknowledged the seriousness of the drainage problem in the Godavari districts.

He criticized the previous government for failing to allocate funds for drainage development over five years, worsening the situation.

He said `17 crore had been sanctioned for a detailed survey to design a permanent solution, and assured that once completed, the matter would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for comprehensive action with bank support.

He added that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had personally visited affected areas to assess coconut plantation losses with expert teams, promising justice for farmers.

The minister noted reports of large-scale damage in villages such as Kesavapalli and Shankaraguptham in Malikipuram and Mamidikuduru mandals, where nearly one lakh coconut trees had perished.

The Horticulture Department has proposed financial assistance of `1,000 per tree, amounting to `10 crore, with the proposal now awaiting Finance Department approval. For long-term solutions, the government has sanctioned `20.77 crore for modernisation of the Shankaraguptham Major Drain, with foundation works already launched.

Additionally, under the Coconut Development Board’s Replanting & Rejuvenation (R&R) scheme, farmers would receive `32,500 per hectare, while further plans are being prepared to support removal of old trees and planting of new ones.