India, UK focus on AI-driven telecom cooperation for growth

VIJAYAWADA: India and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and next-generation telecommunications during a high-level bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

On the sidelines of the AI Summit, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications, met Kanishka Narayan, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for AI and Online Safety, at Dak Bhawan.

The discussions underscored the growing depth of collaboration under the India–UK 2030 Roadmap and the UK–India Technology Security Initiative.

Pemmasani emphasised India’s view of AI as central to the future of telecommunications, highlighting the potential of combining India’s scale with the UK’s research strengths to shape global standards in AI-native networks, Open RAN, and 6G.

Both sides welcomed the operationalisation of the India–UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre, endorsed at India Mobile Congress 2025.

India also outlined opportunities for collaboration under its National Quantum Mission, particularly in quantum communications and secure networks.

The two countries discussed AI-driven applications for telecom networks, including autonomous network management, cybersecurity, spectrum innovation, and non-terrestrial networks, with a focus on joint research and pilot deployments.

The meeting also addressed the use of AI to combat telecom fraud and scams. India showcased initiatives such as the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator, Sanchar Saathi platform, and AI-based anti-spam tools, while the UK shared its experience with open data frameworks and deterrence-based regulatory measures.

India sought UK support for key positions at the International Telecommunication Union, including the candidature of M Revathi for Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau, India’s re-election to the ITU Council for 2027–2030, and proposal to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2030.

India highlighted its rapid 5G rollout, rural connectivity expansion, and citizen-centric telecom governance as examples of its digital transformation.