International Fleet Review 2026 reflects global naval unity

VISAKHAPATNAM: Warships from India and friendly foreign nations formed stately columns off the Visakhapatnam coast on Wednesday as President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, a major maritime event showcasing naval strength, coordination and international cooperation.

Sailing aboard the Presidential Yacht, INS Sumedha, the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed nearly 71 frontline ships, including warships and submarines anchored in ceremonial formation. She was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, senior military officials, and invited dignitaries.

This was the 13th Fleet Review conducted after Independence, and the third international edition hosted by India. Earlier international fleet reviews were held in Mumbai in 2001, and in Visakhapatnam in 2016.

The review began with the President inspecting Columns 1 and 2, which comprised anchored vessels from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies.

Indian Navy ships in these columns included INS Tarangini, INS Khanjar, INS Kirch and INS Makar, along with Coast Guard ships such as ICGS Sujay and ICGS Samudrapratap. Foreign vessels from Sri Lanka, Oman, Indonesia and Iran were also part of the anchored formation.

Columns 3 and 4 featured the Parade of Sails and sailing columns, where vessels from India and friendly foreign navies steamed past the Presidential Yacht in ceremonial salute.

These included ships from Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Russia and the UAE.