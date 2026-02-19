International Fleet Review 2026 reflects global naval unity

VISAKHAPATNAM: Warships from India and friendly foreign nations formed stately columns off the Visakhapatnam coast on Wednesday as President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, a major maritime event showcasing naval strength, coordination and international cooperation.
Sailing aboard the Presidential Yacht, INS Sumedha, the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed nearly 71 frontline ships, including warships and submarines anchored in ceremonial formation. She was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, senior military officials, and invited dignitaries.
This was the 13th Fleet Review conducted after Independence, and the third international edition hosted by India. Earlier international fleet reviews were held in Mumbai in 2001, and in Visakhapatnam in 2016.
The review began with the President inspecting Columns 1 and 2, which comprised anchored vessels from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies.
Indian Navy ships in these columns included INS Tarangini, INS Khanjar, INS Kirch and INS Makar, along with Coast Guard ships such as ICGS Sujay and ICGS Samudrapratap. Foreign vessels from Sri Lanka, Oman, Indonesia and Iran were also part of the anchored formation.
Columns 3 and 4 featured the Parade of Sails and sailing columns, where vessels from India and friendly foreign navies steamed past the Presidential Yacht in ceremonial salute.
These included ships from Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Russia and the UAE.
‘India’s relationship with the seas has been deep’
Indian naval ships participating in these columns included amphibious, survey and anti-submarine warfare vessels, along with sailing craft such as INSV Tarini.
Columns 5 and 6 formed the highlight of the review, showcasing major frontline combatants led by the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
The carrier battle group included destroyers, frigates and support ships such as INS Shakti and INS Jyoti, reflecting India’s operational strength and maritime readiness. The review featured aerial demonstrations beginning with search and rescue operations by Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH Dhruv), followed by manoeuvres by Marine Commandos (MARCOS). Naval aviation assets, including MiG-29K fighter aircraft, Sea King and MH-60R helicopters, Kamov-31 airborne early warning helicopters and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft conducted fly-pasts.
Three submarines, including INS Shankul, INS Sindhukirti and INS Sindhukesari, surfaced as part of the display.
The event was themed “United Through Oceans”, marking the return of the international review to Visakhapatnam after a decade. Addressing after reviewing the fleet, the President said, “International Fleet Review reflects unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions. Ships with different flags and sailors from different countries exhibit the spirit of togetherness.” She added that the theme conveyed “a positive message to the global community that the commitment and resolve of this collective naval strength can overcome all challenges.
“Referring to India’s maritime heritage, she noted the celebration of ‘Bali Jatra’ in Odisha as a reminder of ancient seafaring traditions and cultural exchanges with Southeast Asia. “India’s relationship with the seas has been deep and enduring,” she stated.
Highlighting India’s maritime outlook, the President referred to the vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions - and noted India’s approach was guided by ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the belief that the world is one family.
“The Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India’s maritime interests and contributing to stability across the wider maritime commons,” she noted, highlighting that the Navy often acts as a first responder during humanitarian crises and natural disasters. Concluding her address, she conveyed appreciation to officers and sailors from friendly foreign navies. “Your presence here has further strengthened our bonds of trust and reaffirmed our shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation at sea,” she added.