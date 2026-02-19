New trekking trail in Polavaram district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a bid to promote eco-tourism and adventure activities in the agency areas of Polavaram district, the Forest Department has initiated plans to develop a trekking trail from Sukumamidi to Gudise under the Lakkavaram Range of the Chinturu Forest Division.

A detailed field survey for the proposed route was conducted nearly three months ago, and the proposals have since been forwarded to the Forest Department headquarters at Mangalagiri for necessary approvals.

Lakkavaram Range Forest Officer Gavireddy Venkata Nanaji told TNIE that, once permissions are granted, works will be taken up to improve the Sukumamidi-Gudise trekking footpath to a width of five metres.

The proposal also includes collecting a nominal fee from trekkers and providing basic facilities such as food arrangements, fire camping, and trained guides to ensure safety and enhance the overall trekking experience.

As part of the survey, a seven-member Forest Department team led by the Range Officer undertook the trek recently, starting early morning from Sukumamidi Pedda Gumpu near Motugudem.

The team covered nearly 10 kilometres, crossing seven hills and navigating challenging terrain with steep slopes ranging from 60-degree to near-vertical 90-degree inclines over a two-kilometre stretch. The team reached Gudise by around 1 p.m.