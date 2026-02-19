Police organise anti-drug bicycle rally in AP's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: As part of a determined drive to crack down on drugs, the NTR district police organised a large-scale anti-narcotics bicycle rally at Gampalagudem village under Thiruvur police station limits on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of NTR district police commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu and DCP (Admin) KGV Saritha, the campaign, titled ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ (War Against Drugs), is a 35-day, 510-kilometre bicycle yatra. On its 23rd day, the rally concluded in a grand manner within the limits of Gampalagudem police station.

On Wednesday, the cyclists covered 14 kilometres, taking the cumulative distance to 311 kilometres. The rally began in the morning from Chintalapadu village under Tiruvuru police station limits and passed through Sai Baba Temple, Gandhi Centre, Rama Nagar Centre, Police Station Centre and reached Totamala. Raising slogans of ‘Say NO to Drugs - We Choose Life,’ the rally drew enthusiastic participation from the public.

Rural DCP B Lakshmi Narayana and ACP Prasada Rao made elaborate arrangements for the rally and several awareness meetings held in NT Rama Rao Circle and Totamala villages which saw an active participation from students and local residents.

Addressing the gatherings, police officials said narcotics is a menace and also resulting in the increase of crime in society and stressed the need to eliminate drugs to build an ideal and healthy community.

Officials emphasised that the growing public support shows the campaign is not merely a rally but a collective mission to safeguard the future of youth. The public was urged to share any information related to drugs by calling emergency number 112 or helpline 1972.

The programme was attended by AMC Chairperson Anita Veera Reddy, District Telugu Rythu President Cherukuri Rajeshwara Rao, and many others.