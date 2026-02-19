Power supply cannot be cut sans prior notice: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that electricity is a basic necessity and that power supply cannot be disconnected without valid reasons and prior notice. Holding unilateral disconnection to be illegal and violative of the principles of natural justice, the HC underscored that due process is mandatory in such cases.

Hearing a petition filed by Kakatiya Seva Trust, Justice Ninala Jayasurya observed that electricity supply is intrinsically linked to the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The HC made it clear that authorities must issue a notice before taking any action affecting power supply-even where there is no building at the site for which the connection was granted.

The petitioner alleged that officials disconnected the electricity connection within five days of sanction and removed meter on April 25, 2025, without issuing any notice. Counsel for the trust submitted that land had been allotted for social service activities and that electricity was sought for construction work, making sudden disconnection arbitrary.

Clarifying the law, the court held that even if officials suspect an electricity connection was obtained illegally, they must issue notice and seek an explanation before acting. Disconnection based merely on a third-party complaint, without verification or notice, was termed improper.

Directing restoration of supply, the court ordered installation of a new meter within seven days, while granting liberty to authorities to take further action strictly in accordance with law. The ruling, the court said, reinforces procedural fairness and accountability in public utility services.