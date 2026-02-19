President Murmu reviews International Fleet Review 2026 as Indian, foreign warships line up off Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Spread across six columns in the Bay of Bengal, ships, submarines of the Indian Navy and friendly foreign navies lay at anchor and under way on Wednesday as President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026.

From the deck of the Presidential Yacht, INS Sumedha, the President passed along the formation, where each column revealed a different facet of naval operations, from sail training vessels to frontline combatants.

The first two columns consisted of anchored vessels, including sail training ship INS Tarangini, missile corvette INS Khanjar, offshore patrol vessels INS Kirch and INS Makar, and support ships such as INS Baratang and INS Tarmugli. Indian Coast Guard ships ICGS Sujay, ICGS Veera and ICGS Sarathi were positioned alongforeign vessels, including SLNS Sagara and SLNS Nandi Mithra of Sri Lanka, KRI Bung Tomo of Indonesia, RNOV Sadh of Oman and IRIS Dena of Iran.

In the third and fourth columns, amphibious ships, survey vessels and corvettes formed the next segment.

These included INS Airavat, INS Shardul, INS Jamuna, INS Darshak, INS Sarvekshak, INS Kavaratti and INS Kamorta, joined by foreign ships, including HMAS Warramunga (Australia), JS Yudachi (Japan), ROKS Gang Gam Chan (Republic of Korea), BRP Miguel Malvar (Philippines), KD Indera Shakti (Malaysia), SAS Amatola (South Africa) and Marshal Shaposhnikov (Russia).