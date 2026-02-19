Removal of lands from 22A list to be simplified: AP Minister Satya Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: The issue of removing lands from the 22A prohibited list was discussed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, with Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad assuring that the process will be further simplified.

During the Question Hour, responding to questions from TDP MLA K Srinivasa Rao and BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, he said a memo had already been issued allowing five categories of private lands to be removed from the prohibited list.

Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu intervened, noting that the 22A land issue is widespread across the State, urging the government to ensure its guidelines are implemented effectively. The Revenue Minister replied that a dedicated team comprising the Special Chief Secretary, himself, and senior officials is regularly reviewing the matter.

He emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the department to resolve the issue in a way that benefits the poor, and protects ordinary citizens from losses. Special drives will be conducted at the district level by incharge ministers and collectors to implement the government’s guidelines effectively.

On a question regarding encroachments in Ramannapalem village of Tiruvuru mandal, the Revenue Minister said related court cases are ongoing, and decisions will depend on judicial outcomes.

Responding to Vishnu Kumar Raju’s query about lands assigned to ex-servicemen in Vizag, he clarified that such lands can be sold after 10 years by beneficiaries or their heirs.