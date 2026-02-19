SIPB meet clears 27 projects worth Rs 29,021 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The 15th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, cleared investment proposals to the tune of Rs 29,021 crore pertaining to 27 projects in IT, Energy, Tourism, Food Processing, Infrastructure and Industrial sectors. These investments will generate employment opportunities for 22,407 people.

So far, 15 SIPB meetings have approved investments worth Rs 9,03,726 crore, which are expected to generate employment for 8,58,082 people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister made it clear that the Speed of Doing Business policy should be the guiding principle in all matters related to industrial projects. He emphasised that mega projects by reputed companies such as Google, ArcelorMittal and BPCL are in the pipeline, and instructed officials to ensure that there are no hurdles from government side.

A Ministers’ Committee should monitor the allotment of land to companies, and cancel approvals if any company fails to start work within the stipulated time, he said.

Naidu instructed officials to invite NRIs to invest on a large scale in the State. He said the government is ready to offer special incentives to attract more semiconductor projects, and suggested examining additional incentives for projects set up on privately owned land.

The Chief Minister said tourism should be developed across Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati regions. He proposed forming clusters such as Suryalanka, Polavaram, Pulicat, Gandikota, Srisailam and Horsley Hills, and preparing a dedicated development plans. Establishing shopping malls, hotels, and similar facilities in these clusters will attract more tourists, he said.