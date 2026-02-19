Tourism minister Durgesh directs officials to intensify efforts to promote tourism in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has directed officials to intensify promotional efforts to attract more tourists to the State.

Chairing the second meeting of the Tourism Department’s Marketing Committee at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, the minister reviewed a 30-point agenda covering publicity, marketing, events, and festivals.

Durgesh highlighted the success of recent festivals organized under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Authority, including the Amaravati Avakaya, Visakha Utsav, Araku and Anakapalli celebrations, Gandikota, Flamingo, Pithapuram Sankranti, Kondaveedu, Yanam Beach, Kangundi Bouldering, and Pakala Beach.

He praised the recognition these events brought to the state and sought feedback on the performance of event management agencies.

He urged officials to strengthen social media campaigns to reach wider audiences at lower costs and to produce viral digital content showcasing the uniqueness of tourist destinations.

The minister stressed the importance of providing clear information on tourist facilities and reviewed plans for brochures, coffee table books, and other promotional materials.

He instructed the department to prepare meticulously for the upcoming ITB Berlin 2026 conference in Germany, recalling the positive response Andhra Pradesh received at last year’s event. The committee also approved plans for upcoming festivals, with Durgesh insisting that every major event should be preceded by “curtain raisers” to build public anticipation.

Durgesh commended APTA officials for successfully organizing recent festivals and emphasized that tourism initiatives should not only offer enjoyable experiences for visitors but also generate revenue for the government.