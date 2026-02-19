YSRCP motion on Indapur dairy issue forces adjournment of Council

VIJAYAWADA: With YSRCP members demanding a debate on the supply of ghee to the TTD through Indapur dairy at higher prices, proceedings of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were disrupted for the whole day, and the House was adjourned to Thursday without taking up the agenda.

Commencing the proceedings, Members of the Council offered tributes to former MLCs Ratnabhai and Ilapuram Venkaiah, who died recently. Later, Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju took up the Question Hour after rejecting the adjournment notice given by the YSRCP seeking debate on supply of ghee to the TTD from Indapur dairy, which they said is part of the marketing chain of Heritage company.

Similarly, the adjournment notice given by YSRCP rebel MLCs Balli Kalyan Chakravathi and Marri Rajasekhar seeking discussion on adulteration of Tirumala laddu was also rejected by the Chair. When the Chairman took up the Question Hour, the YSRCP members raised slogans, and disrupted the proceedings of the House demanding a debate on their adjournment motion.

The Chairman adjourned the House for a while. Though the House resumed after sometime, the Chairman was forced to adjourn the Council till 10 am on Thursday with the YSRCP MLCs sticking to their demand and continued sloganeering.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha criticised the opposition YSRCP for disrupting the Legislative Council session, and wasting valuable time with unfounded allegations.

Speaking at the media point, she expressed the government’s readiness to engage in any debate on matters of public interest, backed by solid evidence. “SIT has made it clear. The ghee was adulterated, and in some cases, it wasn’t even real ghee but a synthetic mix,” she explained.

The Home Minister also mentioned a potential Rs 250 crore scam that SIT plans to expose the culprits soon.