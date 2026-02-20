12 handloom stalls set up at AP Legislative Assembly premises

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly premises turned vibrant on Thursday as the State’s handloom sector took centre stage with the inauguration of 12 exclusive handloom stalls.

Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu formally opened the exhibition, organised by the State Handlooms and Textiles Department, as part of the ongoing budget session.

Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha, several ministers, MLAs and MLCs visited the stalls and purchased handloom products, giving a morale boost to weavers.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu said the coalition government had been consistently supporting the handloom community for the past 20 months through welfare schemes and marketing initiatives.

He said the government would soon roll out a free electricity scheme for weavers. Encouraging legislators to wear handloom garments, he noted that their example would inspire cadre and the public, thereby increasing sales and strengthening the traditional craft.

The stalls showcased a wide range of handloom products from across the state, including the globally renowned Ponduru khadi shirts and dhotis, as well as sarees and fabrics from Madhavaram, Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram, Rajahmundry, Uppada, Bandar and Manapalli. Ready-made garments, lungis, towels and blankets were also available.

Ministers, legislators, officials and Assembly staff showed keen interest in purchasing the colourful handloom sarees, shirts and jackets. Some MLAs reportedly bought sarees worth Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.