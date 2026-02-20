Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to digitise Midday Meal Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has taken a significant step to further enhance the effective implementation of the ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme’ in government schools. The department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Innovation Corps (IIC), under the aegis of Chicago University Trust (India).

The meeting was held on Thursday at the office of the Secretary (Human Resource Development) Kona Shashidhar in Vijayawada.

The MoU is aimed to provide enhanced quality services to approximately 3.23 million students receiving meals daily across 42,230 schools and colleges in the State.

The objective of the MoU is to leverage modern technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve transparency and efficiency in the implementation of the scheme.

The IIC team will assist in accurately estimating the number of students consuming meals, monitoring nutritional standards, reducing administrative burden and enabling faster decision making.

Officials expressed optimism that this partnership will elevate the Midday Meal Scheme in the state to a higher stage of digital governance.

Director of Midday Meal Scheme & School Sanitation, and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivas Rao, Collegiate Education Commissioner & Director Narayana Bharat Gupta, IIC representatives including Rishik Modi (Senior Manager), Shraddha Srivastava (Engagement Manager), Tushar Malhotra (Project Associate) and others were present.