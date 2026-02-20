‘Budget designed to revive Andhra economy’

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has asserted that the budget for the financial year 2026-27 was designed to put the State’s economy firmly back on track and ensure that every household could see tangible benefits

Replying to the budget discussion in the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Payyavula yet again blamed the previous YSRCP regime for the financial mess in the state and warned that YSRCP is injurious to the health of Andhra Pradesh. He coined the slogan -- “YSRCP Never Again, Alliance Once Again,” to emphasise his point.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to present the coalition government’s third budget. He noted that 32 legislators had shared their views during the debate, and many praised the budget for its clarity and people-centric approach.

Payyavula explained that the government had successfully reduced the interest burden on loans inherited from the previous administration, bringing rates down from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

He described the budget as a ‘family budget,’ highlighting measures to empower women economically. Schemes such as Stree Shakti and Deepam, which provide gas cylinders and financial support, were designed to ease household burdens.

He stressed that pensions and salaries would be paid on the first of every month without fail, reflecting the Chief Minister’s directive.