‘Budget designed to revive Andhra economy’

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has asserted that the budget for the financial year 2026-27 was designed to put the State’s economy firmly back on track and ensure that every household could see tangible benefits
Replying to the budget discussion in the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Payyavula yet again blamed the previous YSRCP regime for the financial mess in the state and warned that YSRCP is injurious to the health of Andhra Pradesh. He coined the slogan -- “YSRCP Never Again, Alliance Once Again,” to emphasise his point.
He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to present the coalition government’s third budget. He noted that 32 legislators had shared their views during the debate, and many praised the budget for its clarity and people-centric approach.
Payyavula explained that the government had successfully reduced the interest burden on loans inherited from the previous administration, bringing rates down from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.
He described the budget as a ‘family budget,’ highlighting measures to empower women economically. Schemes such as Stree Shakti and Deepam, which provide gas cylinders and financial support, were designed to ease household burdens.
He stressed that pensions and salaries would be paid on the first of every month without fail, reflecting the Chief Minister’s directive.
The Minister also announced the creation of economic regions to drive balanced growth across the State, with Srikakulam as the hub for North Andhra, Tirupati for Rayalaseema, and Amaravati for Central Andhra. These regions would focus on local strengths, such as horticulture in Rayalaseema, ensuring better storage and market access for crops.
Payyavula underscored allocations for major projects, including Polavaram, Amaravati capital development, and revival of the steel plant. He credited a decisive vote in the Assembly for unlocking massive investments: Rs 15,000 crore for Polavaram, Rs 12,000 crore for Amaravati, and Rs 11,000 crore for the steel plant, alongside industrial projects such as the Google Data Centre.
He contrasted this with the previous government, which he accused of neglecting key projects and leaving behind heavy debts. He cited Pulivendula constituency as an example, where pending works like a girls’ residential school, water supply schemes, and road expansion had been ignored.
The Finance Minister said continuity in governance was essential for sustained development. He asserted that while the previous government was limited to words, the coalition government was demonstrating efficiency through action.