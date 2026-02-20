Electric autos allotted to seven Eluru villages as part of Swachh Andhra

ELURU: The AP Swachh Andhra Corporation distributed electric autos to seven gram panchayats in Eluru district in the first phase, allotting one auto per constituency to strengthen sanitation services and environmental protection. The programme was held at the District Collectorate and attended by Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Eluru District Collector K Vetri Selvi, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree.

Pattabhiram said the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra program is being implemented as a mass movement to build a clean and healthy Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He noted that 12,000 tricycles and 5,000 pushcarts have already been distributed statewide. Under the pilot phase, 200 electric autos were introduced, with plans to distribute 3,000 in phases. The vehicles will support daily door-to-door waste collection and transport garbage to dumping yards, improving sanitation efficiency in villages.

He also announced plastic management units at eight district locations, each costing about Rs 17 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. Stressing the importance of environmental protection, he said that electric vehicles reduce air pollution and cut fuel.

He added that monthly Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra drive, held on third Saturday, is showing encouraging results with public participation and aims for 100% collection of waste.

The Collector said the initiative would strengthen village-level administration by improving sanitation, facilitating tax collection, and enabling better monitoring of development works. ZP Chairperson Padmasree said the NDA government’s phased support with electric and service vehicles would enhance governance in rural areas.