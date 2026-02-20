Family refuses to claim body of murder accused in Andhra

TIRUPATI: The family of Kulavardhan, prime accused in the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl, has refused to claim his body in Madanapalle, Annamayya district.

Kulavardhan allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a pond, fearing arrest and punishment. His body was recovered and subjected to a post-mortem examination.

However, none of his immediate family members signed the report. Formalities were completed with the consent of his paternal uncle, but no one came forward to take custody.

Authorities treated it as unclaimed, and municipal staff buried the body as per norms. The crime had sparked widespread outrage across the district. Police registered a case against Kulavardhan’s mother, Anjali, naming her as A2 alongside him as A1.

Investigators suspect her involvement in the aftermath of the crime, marking a significant turn in the probe. DSP Mahendra confirmed that police teams have been deployed to trace Anjali, who remains absconding. He said efforts are underway to secure her arrest at the earliest.

The case continues to draw public attention, with authorities emphasizing their commitment to justice and a thorough investigation into the heinous offence that has shaken Madanapalle.