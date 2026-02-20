Global navies must unite to face new threats: Minister Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: From its modest beginnings in 1995 with the participation of four foreign navies to its largest-ever edition involving 74 nations, Exercise MILAN-2026 commenced in Vizag on Thursday, marking a major multilateral naval engagement hosted by the Indian Navy.

Inaugurating the exercise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the global maritime community to work collectively to address evolving challenges at sea.

Addressing Navy Chiefs and Heads of Delegations, he said the international community must act in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to ensure maritime stability.

“The role of Navies in international peacemaking has only increased over time. There has been an exponential economic growth during last few decades leading to massive increase in trade and transport. There has also been a rise in contests for ownership of channels, sometimes causing threats of flare up. Increasing global attention to underwater resources, particularly rare-earth minerals are adding a new dimension to this tension,” he said.