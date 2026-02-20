Global navies must unite to face new threats: Minister Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: From its modest beginnings in 1995 with the participation of four foreign navies to its largest-ever edition involving 74 nations, Exercise MILAN-2026 commenced in Vizag on Thursday, marking a major multilateral naval engagement hosted by the Indian Navy.
Inaugurating the exercise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the global maritime community to work collectively to address evolving challenges at sea.
Addressing Navy Chiefs and Heads of Delegations, he said the international community must act in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to ensure maritime stability.
“The role of Navies in international peacemaking has only increased over time. There has been an exponential economic growth during last few decades leading to massive increase in trade and transport. There has also been a rise in contests for ownership of channels, sometimes causing threats of flare up. Increasing global attention to underwater resources, particularly rare-earth minerals are adding a new dimension to this tension,” he said.
Events like MILAN will help build trust: Rajnath
“In addition, there is a need to guard our waters from the nefarious terrorist activities which are spreading tentacles across countries and regions,” the Defence Minister said.
Rajnath Singh noted that traditional security threats coexist with emerging challenges such as piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber vulnerabilities, and disruptions to supply chains. Climate change, he added, has intensified natural disasters, making humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations more frequent and complex. “No single navy, however capable, can address these challenges alone,” he maintained, underscoring the need for enhanced cooperation among navies.
Emphasising the importance of international maritime law, he said the legal framework established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) provides a mechanism for peaceful coexistence and dispute resolution. The Defence Minister mentioned that strengthening global naval architecture would facilitate information sharing, protect sea lines of communication, and curb criminal activities.
Rajnath Singh said platforms like MILAN enable professional exchanges and build trust. Referring to India’s maritime vision, he said the country’s approach has evolved from SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) to MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), reflecting its commitment to deeper maritime engagement. He said MILAN is a reflection of growing global confidence in India.