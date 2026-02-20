Group-1 case: SIT issues notices to APPSC officials

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of Group-1 Mains examination papers has reportedly issued notices to officials of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) as part of its ongoing inquiry.

The SIT, headed by CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, has begun collecting documentary and technical evidence related to the case. Officials said the team is examining records pertaining to the conduct of the Group-I Mains examination and its evaluation process. Statements of the accused as well as APPSC officials are expected to be recorded in the coming days.

The case was earlier investigated by the Suryaraopet police, which arrested P Madhusudan Rao, Managing Director of Camsigns Media Pvt. Ltd., in the alleged irregularities. Senior IPS officer and former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu later surrendered before a court in the case. Both got bail.

Following directions from the HC, the government constituted the SIT under the leadership of the CID Chief to ensure a comprehensive and impartial probe. The case originated from a complaint lodged by then APPSC Secretary Rajababu, who alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the Group-I Mains examination papers.

After the Suryaraopet police transferred the entire case records, including the FIR and witness statements, APCID officials started their further investigation.

The SIT is focusing on technical evidence such as mobile tower locations, Google takeout data, call records and other digital information to establish the sequence of events and identify any possible manipulation in the evaluation process.