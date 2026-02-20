Indapur Dairy row: Chaos in Council for third day

VIJAYAWADA: The streak of disruptions in the Legislative Council continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs persisted with their demand for a discussion on the Indapur Dairy and Tirupati Laddu issues.

The Council commenced at 10.04 am on Thursday, with Chairman Moshen Raju taking up the agenda and introducing seven amendment Bills that had already been approved by the Legislative Assembly. The amendment Bills related to Municipal Administration, Electricity Duty, Panchayat Raj, Allopathic Private Medical Care, Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions, and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University.

Later, YSRCP MLCs Varudu Kalyani, M Arun Kumar, and Ramasubba Reddy gave adjournment notices seeking discussion on the same issues. The Chairman rejected the notices and moved on to the Question Hour, following which YSRCP members continued their protest demanding a discussion on the Indapur Dairy issue.

Due to the continued disruption, the Chairman adjourned the House for about 45 minutes. The proceedings resumed at 11.00 am but were adjourned again within three minutes, at 11.03 am, as the disruption continued. The House was later reconvened at 12.42 pm, but proceedings were halted once again at 12.43 pm amid persistent protests, forcing the Chairman to adjourn the House till Friday.