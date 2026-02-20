International City Parade in Visakhapatnam unites naval contingents and bands

VISAKHAPATNAM: ‘Andhra vari athidhyam prapanchaniki telisinade’ (the hospitality of the people of Andhra is known to the world), observed Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, as he addressed the International City Parade held along RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
The event formed a key part of the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN-2026, hosted by the Indian Navy.
Set against the Bay of Bengal, the parade brought together naval contingents, military bands, cadets, and cultural groups from India and partner nations, reflecting both maritime cooperation and the cultural character of the host city. The beach front stretch from The Park Hotel to the Coastal Battery drew large numbers of residents, visitors and naval families.
The parade included the Indian Sea Cadet Corps and the Indian Navy, followed by Korukonda Sainik School Band and the Indian Air Force Band. Marching contingents from the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy moved in measured formation, accompanied by martial music that carried across the shoreline.
International participation formed an integral part of the event, with naval contingents from countries including Australia, Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, Russia, Seychelles, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam joining the procession. Their presence reflected the growing scope of multilateral maritime engagement under IFR and MILAN.
State forces, including the Andhra Pradesh Special Police, Grey Hound, and Andhra Pradesh Police, along with veterans and National Cadet Corps units, also took part. Schoolchildren, Sea Cadets, and cultural troupes contributed to the programme, reinforcing the connection between the city’s residents and the visiting naval personnel.
An operational demonstration showcased elements of maritime capability, including coordinated manoeuvres by helicopters and aircraft, as well as simulated beach assault exercises by marine commandos. The demonstration offered a view of naval preparedness and operational coordination.
In his address, Admiral Tripathi noted that Vizag’s maritime legacy reflects India’s longstanding engagement with the seas. “These traditions are reflected in India’s conduct as a maritime nation, consistently guided by the principles of openness, trust and mutual respect at sea,” he added.
He also added, “Whether it is sailing together at sea or marching together for the same purpose today at the International City Parade, these engagements build trust and interoperability.”
Admiral Tripati further said, quoting the Prime Minister, “When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse.” He highlighted that India is well poised to fulfil that role with strength and stability.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer said, “Visakhapatnam is not merely a host city. It is the maritime heart of our eastern seaboard, a city whose destiny has always been shaped by the sea. For generations, the people of Andhra Pradesh have looked to these waters for opportunity, prosperity, and connection with the wider world.”