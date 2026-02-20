International City Parade in Visakhapatnam unites naval contingents and bands

VISAKHAPATNAM: ‘Andhra vari athidhyam prapanchaniki telisinade’ (the hospitality of the people of Andhra is known to the world), observed Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, as he addressed the International City Parade held along RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The event formed a key part of the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN-2026, hosted by the Indian Navy.

Set against the Bay of Bengal, the parade brought together naval contingents, military bands, cadets, and cultural groups from India and partner nations, reflecting both maritime cooperation and the cultural character of the host city. The beach front stretch from The Park Hotel to the Coastal Battery drew large numbers of residents, visitors and naval families.

The parade included the Indian Sea Cadet Corps and the Indian Navy, followed by Korukonda Sainik School Band and the Indian Air Force Band. Marching contingents from the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy moved in measured formation, accompanied by martial music that carried across the shoreline.

International participation formed an integral part of the event, with naval contingents from countries including Australia, Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, Russia, Seychelles, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam joining the procession. Their presence reflected the growing scope of multilateral maritime engagement under IFR and MILAN.