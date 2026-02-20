Jagan flays mounting arrears in welfare & development sectors

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the State budget for 2026–27 as ‘a pack of lies meant to deceive the people of Andhra Pradesh,’ alleging that the government had failed on every front, especially in fulfilling its ‘Super 6’ election promises.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, he said inadequate allocations and mounting arrears across welfare and development sectors exposed the ‘false claims’ of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition.

Jagan accused the government of inflating growth figures while state revenues grew at just 1.97% over two years, placing Andhra Pradesh 22nd among 23 states as per CAG data. He said the government’s projections of double-digit GSDP growth were inconsistent with stagnant revenues and declining tax collections.

He alleged that pension beneficiaries had dropped from 66.34 lakh in 2024 to 60.96 lakh in 2026, with budget allocations indicating further cuts. Promises under Thalliki Vandanam, free bus travel, and free LPG cylinders were ‘either diluted or underfunded,’ he said, estimating thousands of crores in unpaid dues.