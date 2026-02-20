‘No YSRCP connection to Tirumala laddu scandal’: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that his party had no connection whatsoever to the adulterated ghee supplied for Tirumala laddus, stating that the entire sequence of events occurred during the present coalition government’s tenure.

He said the timeline of AR Dairy clearly showed that the company secured the tender, supplied ghee, failed quality tests, and even returned rejected tankers to TTD—all after the new government took charge. The tender was finalised on May 15, 2024, two days after polling; supply began in June; and failed samples were reported in July, he said.

He questioned how the issue was being linked to the previous YSRCP government when TTD’s established procedure requires every tanker to carry accredited lab reports and undergo additional TTD testing.

He also alleged that dairies such as Indapur, Bolebaba (Harsh Fresh Dairy), Heritage and Premier had long-standing links with TDP leadership,. He claimed tender rates, which were around Rs 270–Rs 320 per kg during earlier TDP rule, had risen to over Rs 650 after the coalition returned to power.

He criticised attempts to shift blame onto YSRCP despite ‘documented evidence’ pointing to decisions made under the current government. He also referred to TTD-related GOs issued during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure to counter the allegations raised by TDP leaders regarding the Seven Hills and proselytisation.