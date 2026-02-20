Plan to create two lakh jobs this year: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing an extensive roadmap to create large-scale employment opportunities for youth, Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh said on Thursday.

Reviewing the functioning of APSSDC officials at his Undavalli residence, the Minister directed departments to align their strategies with the government’s target of generating two lakh jobs this year through industries that have already commenced operations in the State.

Lokesh instructed officials to identify skill requirements in sectors such as Reliance CBG, Jupiter, Lawrence Pharma, Hetero Drugs and upcoming renewable energy projects, and design skilling and reskilling programmes accordingly.

He suggested consulting leading industry experts while preparing the curriculum. Several major companies have already set up skill development centres, and the Minister asked officials to study these models and explore establishing similar training centres attached to ITIs.

He noted that job fairs held every three months in each constituency were yielding significant employment opportunities and urged officials to work in line with KPI targets.

Reviewing the upcoming AI-based Nipunatha (Skill) Portal, Lokesh asked for its early launch. Officials informed him that modules were ready, data integration for 25 sectors had been completed, and 1,14,899 job openings

Sixteen national and international recruiters had already come on board, and over 20,000 students and 60,000 job seekers had successfully undergone AI-based mock interviews during trial runs.