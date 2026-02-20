Teen sexually assaults 3-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam, arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 17-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl under the New Port police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Police said the accused, a neighbour and acquaintance of the victim’s father, went to the house to collect Rs 300 owed to him.

When the mother went inside to attend to her infant, he allegedly lured the three-year-old on the pretext of buying chocolates and assaulted her in a nearby open area. Neighbours raised an alarm, and he fled after returning the child.

New Port police station Inspector T Kameshwar Rao said that the child sent to the King George Hospital (KGH) for examination, and is doing well.

A case was registered at the New Port police station under Section 65(2) of BNS, Sec 5(m) R/w 6 of POCSO Act 2012. The accused was arrested.

Responding the incident, AP State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja expressed anger over the incident of sexual assault on a three-year-old girl in Vizag.

She spoke with the Vizag CP over the phone and obtained complete details of the case. Later, Sailaja stated that such inhuman incidents are a blot on society. She also inquired about the health condition of the victim child.

The Chairperson assured that the Women’s Commission will closely monitor the case to ensure that the accused receive punishment.