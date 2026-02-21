Amaravati Secretariat towers: Cabinet panel reviews space needs, seeks fresh data from departments

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on the Capital Amaravati works has begun detailed deliberations on space allocation for departments in the upcoming iconic Secretariat towers at Amaravati.

The government is constructing one GAD tower and four HOD towers, designed to house Secretariat wings, heads of departments, and corporation offices under one roof.

Chaired by ministers Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Nadendla Manohar, Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Y Sathya Kumar Yadav, the committee met at the Secretariat’s second block.

Narayana briefed the media after the session, stating that the committee discussed requirements such as office space, parking facilities, and the number of state-level employees. Departments have been instructed to provide detailed data on staff strength and infrastructure needs.

He explained that earlier designs (2014–19) envisaged 52.72 lakh sq. ft. built-up area, including 31.71 lakh sq. ft. carpet area, based on an estimated 26,700 employees. However, with 39,882 sanctioned posts now in place, a fresh assessment is required. Each department will nominate a coordinator to provide accurate figures, ensuring that space reflects needs.

The Minister added that the new towers will integrate digital systems, enabling seamless coordination among departments. He emphasised that the Chief Minister has directed the committee to study the latest requirements thoroughly before finalising allocations.

Officials have also been asked to examine the newly constructed secretariats at Naya Raipur and Hyderabad for reference. The Sub-Committee will reconvene next Monday to continue discussions.

CRDA Commissioner Kannababu, Amaravati Growth and Infrastructure Corporation MD Shonti Srinivas, and others were present.