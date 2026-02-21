Andhra Pradesh officials plan strategy for Census 2027

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Registrar General of India VVLN Sharma has urged the District Collectors, who are the District Principal Census Officers, to play a key role in the census collection.

A State-level meeting with the Principal Census Officers on (Census of India, 2027) was held at the State Secretariat on Friday. Issues related to the preparation of Census-2027, finalisation of master trainers, field trainers, training of District Census Officers, Officers-in-Charge and others were discussed during the meeting.

Deputy Registrar General of India Sharma said that the 2027 census will be the 16th, and 8th since independence and the oldest census in the world. He said that the upcoming census will be conducted in two phases, the first phase being House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) and the second phase being Population Enumeration (PE).

He said that this time the census will be conducted in a unique way as it will be the first time that the census process will be conducted in a digital manner.

Sharma said that the digital literacy at the field level is very good especially in the Telugu states, which will definitely enable the collection of the best data.